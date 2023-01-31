Stefanik fear-mongering on national debt

If our most “elemental need is: each other.” why must U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik keep tearing us apart with fear-mongering about “reckless spending” and the “fiscally-irresponsible Democrats”?
She succeeds in divisiveness because her voters probably don’t know the long history of our national debt. Nor how Republicans also “overspend” but then blame the Democrats.
Our country has functioned by borrowing money since 1791. Franklin Delano Roosevelt added $502 million to the national debt to finance the New Deal, while President George W. Bush added $6 trillion to finance the war on Iraq.
After eight years under President Barack Obama, the national debt was $19.93 trillion. After four years under President Donald Trump, it was $27.78 trillion.
Republicans run up the budget to support their special-interest agendas. But when Democrats spend money to help American people, suddenly they’re the ones “overspending.” Isn’t it a little too obvious that the Republican “go to” solution for “fiscal responsibility” is always to suggest cutting Social Security and Medicare benefits?
Instead of targeting the vulnerable, the GOP could support measures ensuring that the 1% proportionately contribute to our tax coffers. But the Republican House majority recently passed a bill to repeal the additional IRS staffing slated to scrutinize ultra-wealthy tax filers who routinely use loopholes to avoid paying the taxes that fund our nation.
The GOP is good at pretending they haven’t contributed to national debt while ignoring what could be done to help pay it down. If Republicans were genuinely concerned about reducing debt, they would rethink the way billionaires and corporations are allowed to manipulate their taxable income down to zero.
Instead, Stefanik — the good little GOP soldier — hassles Democrats and stirs up controversy. She should stop inciting voters and twisting the reality of how Republicans granting preferable IRS treatment and tax advantages to the wealthy has short-changed the nation’s ability to balance its budget for decades.
