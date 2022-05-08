Stefanik fighting to preserve vet resources

I can’t even believe that this is a letter I have to write. Never did I think I would see the day that the commander in chief of the United States of America would divert resources that are meant for our heroes to non-citizens, who have no respect for our laws, instead.
This is a disgusting act from a failed administration and has shown once again that they have no respect for our brave warriors or their service. A headline that says that President Joe Biden’s administration is set to take our taxpayer-funded veteran resources and give them instead to people who have no right to be here and came here flaunting our laws [illegal immigrants] seems like it has to be satire.
Sadly, I often wake up to headlines that I wish were mere satire. I often think there’s no way the Biden administration could possibly be callous enough, so out of tune to the wills of the voters that they would actually be proposing these ideas. Yet they are real.
However, the headlines that dishearten me are often followed by ones that inspire me. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has once again stepped up to defend our troops from the predations of this administration. She sponsored a bill that would prohibit the Department of Veterans Affairs from prioritizing non-citizens over our veterans.
It’s sad that we live in a time when a bill like this is even needed. But in times like these, we need leaders like Elise, a leader who values the service and sacrifices of our men and women in uniform and who will not shy away from the fight. Thank you, Elise, for all you do for our veterans, and I can’t wait to see you re-elected this November because the north country needs a fighter.
Ian Duesler
Canton
