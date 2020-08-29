There are a lot of factors that go into determining which political candidate deserves my vote.
One area that I believe goes unnoticed to most voters is the amount of endorsements that a candidate receives.
Endorsements truly matter, and they speak a lot about the candidates seeking office.
I’d argue that nobody has received the praise of local endorsements more than U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
It was recently announced that Rep. Stefanik received the endorsements of 150 local elected officials right here in Jefferson County.
These are local men and women whom we trust to run our towns and villages who also trust Elise to help them in D.C.
We need to value these endorsements as the men and women who endorsed are the ones who will be contacting her to help secure funding and support for our area.
Furthermore, Elise also has secured key endorsements from law enforcement agencies, small business development agencies, labor unions and more. These endorsements matter, and your vote matters. Use it wisely, and vote for Elise Stefanik!
Elizabeth Brady
Sackets Harbor
