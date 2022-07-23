Stefanik good on mental health, vets issues

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is ranked in the top 25% most bipartisan members of Congress yet has been portrayed as an extremist by fake news media that only looks to cause havoc and spread hysteria in order to push their leftist agenda.
It is important to consider all of the congresswoman’s accomplishments and thoroughly research what she truly stands for.
Two areas I have found that Elise represents well are mental health and veteran support.
For mental health, Elise supports school-based health clinics and has raised millions of dollars for local mental health, substance abuse and rehabilitation centers.
For the mental health of our veterans, Congresswoman Stefanik voted to advance the Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act, legislation that expands access for counseling services to military personnel returning to school.
Although Elise is successful in promoting several bipartisan issues, mental health and veteran support are two examples of her continuous support of our community.
Congresswoman Stefanik has proven to fight for our well-being and pave the way for future mental health awareness.
I am a proud supporter of Congresswoman Stefanik and urge everyone to vote for Elise in November.
