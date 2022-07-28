Stefanik has answer to baby formular crisis

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has shown immense care toward her constituents and their children throughout this baby formula shortage.
She has done so by introducing fast acting legislation that would make formula more accessible to the north country as well as help get it to the children that need it. Along with other top Republicans, she has confirmed that the FDA delayed formula plant reopening and helps us to recognize whom we should blame.
