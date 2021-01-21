Generations ago, our Mohawk-Iroquois ancestors were adamant about teaching the Eastern colonists the elements of representative government. We taught that all political, spiritual and social leaders were servants of the people, subject to their will and had a sworn duty to protect the rights of those who reside in their respective territories.
We introduced the caucus and impeachment to those who would create the American state. We set high moral standards for our government representatives. We showed the colonists how our leaders were selected with personal qualities such as humility, kindness, honesty, gratitude and compassion as not only priorities but requirements.
All of our leaders made a solemn oath to uphold our ancestral laws; they realized that any breach would result in their recall after which they were forever denied a return to their former status. Our leaders were specifically forbidden from engaging in promoting acts of violence and should they do so would incur severe penalties.
We know now that five human beings lost their lives when a mob invaded the U.S. Capitol. We know U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik was part of the congressional group that aided that mob by defying the U.S. Constitution, and she abandoned her duties by allying with outgoing President Donald Trump as he inflamed the situation when he endorsed a march to the Capitol. We know that Rep. Stefanik has, without cause and in defiance of dozens of court rulings, continued to violate her sacred oath by challenging the Constitution even after she knew there were fatalities in the attack that placed her peers in mortal jeopardy.
Because of this, there have been calls for her to resign or even face criminal charges for her unapologetic actions. Should Stefanik stubbornly cling to office, her standing in Congress has been negated and she will have no ability to carry out her obligations as a representative of this district.
Stefanik has in truth become a liability, a pariah, in Congress and to the residents of the 21st District. She should summon her last vestiges of moral courage and resign. Under our laws, she would certainly be impeached.
Doug George-Kanentiio
Akwesasne
