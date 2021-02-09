Stefanik has been fighting for us in NY-21

I proudly stand with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
I proudly stand with Rep. Stefanik because I recognize the legislation that she delivers to our district. Just this past week, Rep. Stefanik was focusing on how to better the 21st Congressional District with thoughtful legislation such as the Ticks: Identify, Control, Knockout Act (resulting in a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report on lyme disease), prioritizing technology to counter China, and substance abuse and mental health services.
Unfortunately, this work has received little attention in the media, and I wanted to highlight her efforts for friends who ignore what Elise is successfully working on. Let’s take for example her most recent win for NY-21: Awarding $4 million in funding for mental health and substance abuse in our district.
Providing funding for rehabilitation centers and programs for our communities is crucial during the novel coronavirus pandemic as many struggle to cope with this crisis and the crazy changes we are dealing with day in and day out.
Thank you for your support, Elise! Keep fighting strong for the north country.
Donald Gruneisen
Potsdam
