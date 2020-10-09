It is hard to believe that we are within a month of the election and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has not spoken about her position on health care. Even though the Republican Party released a health care plan almost one year ago, she has not even touched the subject. Nor has she spoken about the future of Social Security or Medicare.
Stefanik’s only action has been to accuse her opponent of being a far-left radical because of her support for these programs. I would encourage all voters to demand that Rep. Stefanik speak about her positions on these issues instead of speaking at the Republican National Convention or appearing on Fox News and promoting herself.
Three terms and her contribution to NY-21 is almost nil, unless you own a dairy farm or live in the Camp Drum area. Her actions for her political future are obvious: Do whatever President Donald Trump asks.
In particular, don’t listen to impeachment evidence; instead, be Trump’s public mouth piece at the impeachment hearings. When do we hold her accountable for her inaction and her lies? I, for one, say Nov. 3 — about fouor weeks from now.
James Novotny
Gloversville
