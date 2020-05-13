Stefanik has been useless during this crisis

While the world burns, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik joins President Donald Trump’s TV circus.
She devotes her energy to fighting Gov. Andrew Cuomo instead of doing the job she was elected to do. She casts votes that take money out of the pockets of hard-working Northern New York families and add to the overflowing coffers of her wealthy donors.
I don’t agree with Stefanik on many of the issues, but at least she ran on promises to help Northern New York families. Instead, she became Trump’s lapdog, whose favorite trick is to do nothing at all.
I hope my friends and neighbors remember how useless Ms. Stefanik has been during this crisis when they go to the polls in November. NY-21 needs a leader, not a lapdog.
Robert Thomas
Theresa
