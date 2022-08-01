Stefanik has bills on inflation and energy

It was great tuning into U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Telephone Town Hall the evening of July 21. I enjoyed listening to her responses and learning more about the actions she is taking against the corrupt Biden administration.
I was particularly interested in hearing about her response to inflation. It was reassuring to learn about the steps Elise has already taken to combat the historically high inflation rate we are experiencing. She discussed the REIN IN Act, a piece of legislation that will require the publication of economic effects that policies and executive orders will have before enacting them to promote forward thinking and transparency.
