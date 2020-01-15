Stefanik has done a great job for Fort Drum

Every day with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is great for Fort Drum. Elise is the greatest defender in our region of the base. Without it, the United States is much more vulnerable to attack.
In this session alone, Elise has secured the funds to increase the railhead at Fort Drum. This will allow trains to get in and out of there faster.
This will greatly increase how fast the 10th Mountain Division, the most utilized group of soldiers since 9/11, will be able to be deployed across the world.
She has fought for greater health care access for those stationed at Fort Drum. She has helped to negotiate a deal that would allow Samaritan Health to send 22 specialists to treat soldiers there.
There is no better person to represent us and protect Fort Drum than Elise Stefanik. We need to vote for her this year.
Christine A. Netto
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.