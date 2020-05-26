Stefanik has experience to lead 21st District

It was quite the sight to see U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik back on the national stage recently only a seat away from the president of the United States. Named to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s China Task Force, Elise was hand-picked to represent our country and hold China accountable for its clear orchestration of the COVID-19 cover-up, which has led to the pandemic and loss of so many lives.
As the camera panned out to show President Donald Trump, Leader McCarthy and then Elise, I couldn’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of experience at the table. There’s a reason for Rep. Stefanik’s success in the north country just like how there is a reason for her national prominence. It’s her experience.
Rep. Stefanik clearly is the most experienced candidate in this race. She is the only one with experience with foreign policy and a strong domestic record of bringing results back for the north country. To top it all off, she is doing this with one of the strongest bipartisan records in the country.
All of this is why I believe more legislators should conduct themselves like Rep. Elise Stefanik! Keep up the great work in New York, Elise.
Ethan Carr
Clinton
