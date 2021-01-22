Stefanik has free speech rights like rest of us

Well, for the past few weeks we have seen a number of letters either asking for the resignation or at least the condemnation by the Watertown Daily Times of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. Actually, the Times published an editorial regarding its opinion of her actions (Our View, “Fanning the flames: Trump and Stefanik laid foundation for assault on Congress,” Jan. 8) that it said may have contributed to the violence at the U.S. Capitol building.
I’m guessing the Times and all these letter writers forgot the term freedom of speech, a freedom not only granted to the Times but every U.S. citizen, including our congresswoman. You all need to know her opinion regarding the election is shared by the thousands of her constituents across the 21th Congressional District.
Let me also remind you that she won her election by nearly 20 percent and President Donald Trump also won this district by several thousand votes. If I’m right, she is representing the majority of the people in Northern New York.
One last thing, although I assume these letters of condemnation will continue (they are really a waste of your time). In the next two years, you’ll see my beloved country make a sharp left turn to socialism. If that is what these letter writers are looking for, then start writing letters of socialistic support. Just don’t try to take rights granted by the U.S. Constitution away from any American.
Robert Fox
Watertown
