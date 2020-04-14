Stefanik has kept her constituents informed

Throughout this crisis, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has made it her mission to keep the north country informed by any means necessary. In addition to her tele-town halls, she has also provided many ways to communicate with her in order to help north county families advance through these troubling times.
Even in the midst of a global health crisis, Rep. Stefanik is fighting for us and our families, not only representing our district on the House floor, advocating for the CARES Act but also on the legislative frontlines, co-sponsoring bills to ensure broadband connectivity for students and families now at home dealing with the coronavirus. In short, Rep. Stefanik is fighting for what matters both at home and in our capital.
Moreover, our congresswoman is both consistent in her regular social media updates, displaying true north country values, and informative, ensuring our district does not mirror the conditions seen downstate. And while attention is necessary downstate, I am 100 percent confident our north country is our congresswoman’s prime concern.
I can’t help but applaud the work Rep. Stefanik has done and will continue to do for this district. I look forward to all of her success ensuring the prosperity and health of NY-21 and to voting for her in the fall.
James Uhlinger
Carthage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.