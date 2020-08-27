Stefanik has not shown support for voters

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik abandoned us during this time of the pandemic. While blasting Gov. Andrew Cuomo, she did nothing.
When he wanted more ventilators for New York City, she blasted him. New York City at one time was the epicenter of the pandemic.
Thanks to his leadership, we’re seeing fewer deaths than in previous months. Tedra Cobb also stepped up and backed Cuomo. I guess going to President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa and attending the space launch were more important than showing her support for the people who voted for her. I hope it was worth it if she loses on Nov. 3.
Karyn Southwell
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.