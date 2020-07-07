In the 2018 midterm election, 40 percent of women voted for Republicans (Pew Research Center). Loosely, this statistic represents the percentage of conservative women in America: almost half of all women.
This statistic is important because if Congress truly reflected the population it represents, 50 percent of our 435 representatives would be women and then 40 percent of those women would be conservative. This would leave us with Republican women holding 87 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, yet they only hold 13. This statistic is startling for Republican women like me.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has recognized this crisis and is trying to not only make sure my voice is better represented but those of all Republican women across the country. Her personal success not only speaks volumes to her constituents, but her willingness to help other Republican nominees and potential congresswomen is something I find to be very inspiring.
This record of results is real, and yes, includes work done on her behalf for women. She has been an advocate for, and even introduced a crucial bill to try to end the gender pay gap in our country and has co-sponsored copious amounts of legislation to help our women in uniform and veterans. Championing equal pay for equal work and throwing her continuous support behind our military spouses and service members are bipartisan stances that make me so proud to call Elise my congresswoman.
Erica Nash
Carthage
