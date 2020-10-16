Prior the novel coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. economy was thriving. Unemployment numbers were at a 50-year low, and wages for the average worker were increasing.
Some seven months after the arrival of coronavirus in the United States, one cannot help but be struck by the numerous businesses that have been closed — many never to open again. The economic challenges these business losses pose for the 21st Congressional District are great but not insurmountable. Fortunately, we have a representative who grew up in a small business family who also was part of the team that brought us the pre-coronavirus economic boom.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik understands that agriculture, retail and service businesses are the economic backbone of the 21st Congressional District. She recognizes that high taxes, federal regulations and mandates have a negative effect on the success and longevity of these small businesses.
Her work in Congress to support small business and promote local entrepreneurship was recognized in September 2020 by the National Federation of Independent Business. She was awarded the Guardian of Small Business Award for the second year in a row.
Elise also recognizes that trade and market forces are not the only threats to small businesses. Our small-business owners need to feel safe to open businesses in their neighborhoods.
They need to know that their local government officials support law enforcement, and they need to know that rioters will not be allowed to loot and set fire to their business. Our residents also need to know that we have someone in Congress who strongly supports the Second Amendment and the right individuals to protect their businesses, homes and families.
Congresswoman Stefanik has been an excellent representative for the 21st Congressional District. She has certainly earned my respect and my vote.
Nancy W. Foster
Louisville
