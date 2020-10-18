Stefanik has strong support for troops, vets

I’m writing in support of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. Elise has proven to be a great proponent for first-responders and veterans, of which I am both.
As far as support for the military, she continues the proud tradition of the 21st Congressional District’s prior representatives: John McHugh former congressman and secretary of the U.S. Army, and Bill Owens, former congressman and U.S. Air Force veteran.
Politics is a tough business, and we’re starting to see some of those dirty attacks that have come with each election season. One attack I just can’t seem to understand is Tedra Cobb’s assertion that Rep. Stefanik does not support our troops or our veterans. It just absolutely baffles me.
Elise has been there for our veterans since day one and has fought for pay raises for our troops at Fort Drum, the largest they’d seen in a decade. She delivered over $4 million of VA benefits to North Country veterans. Elise’s respect for our troops and our flag has never wavered. I’d like to ask Ms. Cobb if she has ever taken a knee during our National Anthem. I am a firm believer that actions speak louder than words. Congresswoman Stefanik’s words and her actions have proven to me that she is worthy of another term in Congress.
Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command in Afghanistan, stated last month there is no credible evidence to Tedra’s claim. Will she see the facts and pull her attack ad?
Clark Currier
Cadyville
The writer is chairman of the Clinton County Republican Committee.
