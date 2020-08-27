2020 has certainly been a year of uncertainty. Bars don’t know when and how to open; business owners don’t know how long they can stay afloat; and please, Grandpa, don’t die this month because we don’t know how we can hold a funeral to celebrate your life.
In a year that has been so murky and doubtful, there is really only one thing that I’m truly certain about. That is that Elise Stefanik needs to continue to be our congresswoman in NY-21.
Even through a pandemic, somehow Elise has been able to guide our area and bring good news to our towns. Whether it is announcing $7 million grants to Cape Vincent and Massena, providing novel coronavirus relief funding or just simply showing up in support of our hometowns, Elise has been with us to fight for us. I can’t imagine another representative of the north country who has worked as hard as Elise, and I’m thankful that she is the congresswoman in our district. I ask that you all show up to the polls this November and ensure that this fine woman stays in office and continues to bring good news back to our district.
Paul Monnat
Lowville
