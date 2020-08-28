Stefanik hasn’t abandoned her NNY roots

On Nov. 3, I plan on voting for U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik again for Congress. The reasons are she has done a great job and she has not abandoned her north country roots. The north country has benefited greatly under her stewardship. Her relationship with President Donald Trump is evidence that she knows how to get the job done.
Fort Drum and the St. Lawrence Seaway have never been in a better position. We are very lucky to have her as our congresswoman, and I ask that all get out and vote for her on Nov. 3.
Steven Duffany
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.