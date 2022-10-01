Keeping first-responders properly funded is vital in keeping the American people safe and sound throughout their daily lives.
Firefighters answer the call to serve every single day without question and forgo their own safety to keep members of their community out of harm’s way.
This act of heroism and selflessness cannot go unspoken, and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik knows this.
Therefore, she’s supported and helped put in place a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarding over half a million dollars in funding to eight fire department throughout New York’s 21st Congressional District.
Meanwhile, Democrats continually use taxpayer dollars for frivolous causes that aren’t in the best interests of the American people.
The residents of New York’s 21st District can rest easy knowing that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik will consistently allocate their hard-earned taxpayer dollars properly and into avenues that’ll best serve the American people.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.