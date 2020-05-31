Stefanik helping to inform our community

This time now more than ever we need the bipartisan work of our legislators and officials as demonstrated by our congresswoman.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik clearly sets the example when it comes to leadership, and her ability to place politics aside and fight for our district is unmatched by others. Starting at the federal level with her support of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to even local funding for our nonprofits and organizations, Rep. Stefanik is consistent across the board. Just recently she signed onto funding for local YMCA and underserved health communities.
Stefanik’s efforts also are responsible for the increase of health and wellness information in our district. In addition to her regular virtual town hall discussions and social media posts, our congresswoman and her team have been calling men and women throughout the district to answer questions and provide information regarding federal resources that are available during this crisis.
I believe Rep. Stefanik is doing an outstanding job of leading this fight in NY-21. It’s important to have a representative who stands for the ideals of our values while also gathering the serious bipartisan support of her local, state and federal colleagues.
Jacob Gates
Norfolk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.