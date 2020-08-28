I want to sit down and write a political letter that for once didn’t shove policy and obscure facts down your throat in hopes that you digest and comprehend. I just want to write a good-hearted letter that takes the time to thank our elected officials for working so hard in this unprecedented time.
I also wanted to take a moment to recognize one elected official in particular who has really caught my attention and is doing a magnificent job representing her district. That person is U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
From what I can tell, Elise has really been working hard and having actual conversations with schools and hospitals to offer her help to fight off this pandemic. This really matters to me as I need to be assured that our elected officials are working for us.
I can’t imagine the workload that this woman has been put through this year, and still she stands strong and delivers for the north country. Bravo, Elise Stafanik. You surely have my vote in November!
Chris Monnat
Lowville
