Stefanik helps Trump avoid responsibility

In my 35-year career as a licensed psychologist, what I enjoyed doing most was helping parents learn more effective parenting techniques.
The first thing I always focused on was talking to children in ways that led kids to take responsibility for their behavior. I emphasized parents calmly telling children, “You chose to do this misbehavior, now this is what happens” (and enforce consequences). With repetition, kids get it — the key is to for parents to act with consequences, not emotions.
Similarly, I encouraged parents to work as a team member with their child’s teacher. Almost all kids will blame teachers, calling them mean or saying the teacher picks only on them or teachers want everyone to fail. Effective parents give children responsibility for their chosen behavior.
Kids who grow up unhealthy blame the world for their behavior, enabling parents to allow kids to blame others or not to support their teachers. Only by taking responsibility for their mistakes can children change for the better!
Fast forward to the politician who blames others more than anyone: Donald Trump. Everything he does — lies about the election (nearly 2 years later, there is zero facts to support them), inflates size of his properties to get bigger loans, blames the FBI for his having confidential/top secret documents (he calls FBI agents “monsters”) and his frequent posts that elicit death threats — are someone else’s fault. Now, most who followed Trump’s career knew that he was a pathological liar.
But we did not anticipate the enablers in the GOP. Donald does things that no rational person would do — and oops, it is someone else’s fault. Biggest enabler in the north country is U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. She makes excuses and blames others for whatever Donald does.
About one-third of the GOP believes a violent civil war is OK; they blames the media, not Donald’s rhetoric or lies and lowering the standards of attacking vulnerable populations like LGBTQ, the kicking board of GOP who call life-saving gender affirming care as “child abuse” (all major medical groups endorse this care).
In the GOP, the norm is to lie about elections and, worse, to say they will “correct elections” (not allow popular vote to stand) if a Democrat wins. Sadly, the enabler Stefanik does not say a word to stand up for democracy or denounce the rhetoric that prompts violence. She has become so adept at lying and smiling that standards for character have lowered — this is so tragic.
