Stefanik helps Trump avoid responsibility

In my 35-year career as a licensed psychologist, what I enjoyed doing most was helping parents learn more effective parenting techniques.

The first thing I always focused on was talking to children in ways that led kids to take responsibility for their behavior. I emphasized parents calmly telling children, “You chose to do this misbehavior, now this is what happens” (and enforce consequences). With repetition, kids get it — the key is to for parents to act with consequences, not emotions.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.