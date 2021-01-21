Stefanik insists on orderly electoral process

We would like to commend U.S. Elise Stefanik for her efforts to ensure a complete and accurate counting of electoral votes.
Despite the chaos and violence taking place on Jan. 6, which Ms. Stefanik rightfully denounced, she insisted that a constitutionally fair and accurate counting of electoral votes take place. It would’ve been easier for her to shirk her responsibilities as a member of Congress, but she insisted that the mandated democratic process be properly executed.
We should all be thankful for Ms. Stefanik’s due diligence on this very important matter. Because of her, we can all be confident of the election results.
David Buchyn
Wilton
The writer is communications director for the Upstate Conservative Coalition.
