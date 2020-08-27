Stefanik is a leader on cross-border issues

Extension after extension, the reopening of the Canadian border continues to be delayed, restricting tourism and disconnecting families. Similarly to the water-level crisis on the St. Lawrence River, this is yet another time when international diplomacy is crucial for all of us here in New York’s 21st Congressional District. Luckily, we have U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has proven herself as a class-act stateswoman, working for us in Washington.
Rep. Stefanik serves as co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus in Congress and is now actively seeking bipartisan solutions to safely reopen the border. In a letter to Homeland Security secretaries here in the United States and Canada, Rep. Stefanik worked with Democrat Rep. Brian Higgins to propose a phased reopening of the border instead of the seemingly never-ending closed border we have now. Property owners, family members, tourists and others who constantly travel across the border deserve better.
A well thought out, safely phased plan that eliminates uncertainty and in turn increases the ability for people to plan for the future is the type of real solutions we need more of during these tough times. Maybe if Gov. Andrew Cuomo did something similar with his policies, we wouldn’t have had as many deaths in nursing homes, or as many confused small businesses.
Rep. Stefanik has proven to be smarter legislatively and more apt to work across partisan lines than almost all of her colleagues. Her leadership when handling the situation at the border is just another example proving this, and it’s why we need to re-elect her in November.
Rachel Rosner
Lake Placid
