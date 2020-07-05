Stefanik is a role model to all young women

In addition to tirelessly serving the north country in Congress, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is a phenomenal role model to young women everywhere. Elise is a strong, smart woman with uncompromising morals.
Her drive to help her constituents is simply indisputable by anyone who even glances at her long record of victories for her district. Her tough stance and ability to speak her mind during the pointless impeachment trial, a partisan attack on President Donald Trump, earned her a voice among the real decision-makers in Washington. She has used this new platform to do even more for upstate New York, a place she so clearly loves.
Even more impressive than Elise’s record alone is that she has been able to accomplish all of this as a young woman. When she was elected to Congress, she brought with her a new, fresh perspective to a group overwhelmingly older and male. At the time she first was elected, she was the youngest woman to successfully make it into Congress.
Not satisfied with only her own election, Elise has worked tirelessly since her election to support other GOP women in their efforts to join her in Congress. We are all lucky to have a woman like Elise as a role model for our youths, and I am proud to be her constituent.
Brianna Bates
Carthage
