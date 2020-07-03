U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is a staunch supporter of the teachers, students and educational opportunities so fundamental to the continued success of the north country. Not only is she a member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, she also has worked to pass many pieces of legislation in support of Northern New York education.
With the future of education to be so uncertain in the post-novel coronavirus era, we need our elected officials to stand up to the bogus idea of full-time virtual classrooms. Our congresswoman needs to understand the benefits and necessity of teacher to student, in-person interactions.
Education doesn’t need to be reformed or reimagined; we need to focus on getting back to the foundation of education and get our kids back into classrooms. I have full and unwavering confidence that Rep. Stefanik will do the right thing when it comes to our school systems.
Furthermore, the congresswoman supports developing career and technical programs as a strong alternative to higher education in addition to supporting Northern New York educational institutions. Vocational training is essential to any strong economy, and the north country is no exception.
Elise Stefanik has a long record of success working for education in the north country and is willing to work with everyone to do what is best for her constituents. She is exactly who we need in Congress fighting for us.
Matt Draper
Carthage
