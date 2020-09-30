Stefanik is attacked for reflecting our values

It never ceases to amaze me what people in this world find to attack about a person.
It’s almost as if there has been a spot within their minds that has blacked out causing them to be blind to circumstances literally right in front of them.
For some reason, these “blind” people seem to think U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is wrong to support our military when Fort Drum is right in our backyard containing the very men and women who protect our freedom and drive our local economy.
Supporting law and order is unpopular as well because they think police are our enemy and should be defunded.
The Second Amendment is very bad, too, which is confusing because at the same time we would contend that, while shrinking law enforcement, we should remove the citizens’ right to protect themselves in times of violence or assault.
Support small business — that’s not popular, especially if the small business voices any concerns related to being shut down or has an unethical expertise like farm stores, gunsmiths or law enforcement gear.
By all means, sell all the CBD, crocheted hemp hats and Walmart goods as you possibly can.
Church? Those crazy people are too peaceful. Gathering in their sanctuaries showing love for their fellow man.
On the other hand, rioting is good. Assaulting people who disagree with you? Good.
Democrats apparently hope those people get home safely. To top it off, disrespecting the president is very popular these days.
Socialism looks pretty fun, too.
Surely we have to quit picking on China and Cuba. They love America and hope for our prosperity.
Confused yet? You should be.
Elise is attacked daily for doing what is right, finding compromise, supporting America and not foreign interests. She loves our police and military, holds the Second Amendment as sacred, believes in the right to follow God and worries deeply about a future our children will have to live in.
I for one do not have the before-mentioned blind spot and probably never will.
America first, peace in our world, caring for your neighbor — that is her agenda.
Not the hodge-podge collection of evil that some people are advocating as good.
The more she is attacked, the more I like her: tough, fair, relentless and, most importantly, a patriot.
Jason Ashlaw
Carthage
