I will never forget the tragic events surrounding and including the attack on our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. I also will never forget U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s complicity in stoking the fires of the Big Lie and her continuing support and fundraising for the Big Liar.
Nothing that Elise Stefanik has claimed to do for the people of the 21st Congressional District can compensate for her dishonorable actions surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the very foundation of our democracy. By her actions, she has demonstrated that she will side with would-be autocrats if it suits her self-interest.
