In these unprecedented and confusing times, our inept governor has gone rogue and is on a mission to reimagine education for the state of New York. Partnering with Bill Gates, it appears that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in favor of making education more remote and more reliant on devices. While Cuomo is off on his own destiny, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is delivering real results back to the classroom.
Rep. Stefanik has always appeared to me to be an advocate for our education system in the north country. She won me over when she took a stand against the ridiculous standards and metrics that were brought upon our educators and students by Common Core.
I could see that she understood that education cannot be based on metrics that each and every student has to hit and react in the same way. She also has battled for low-income students to receive access to education in our district.
Rep. Stefanik serves as co-chairwoman of the STEAM Caucus and is a committee member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Education is one of the many strengths that Elise Stefanik possesses in Congress. That’s why she will continue to earn my support in November.
Nate Matteson
Adams
