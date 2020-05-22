One of the most important things we can do right now is ensure our health care facilities have the resources they need to successfully treat the people of our district.
As is expected, the health care facilities in our district are facing serious financial strain from the increased cases from the novel coronavirus pandemic. In fact, hospitals in the 21st Congressional District and across New York will not be able to pay back the loans on time scheduled in the CARES Act. This financial hardship is placing our facilities in jeopardy and, therefore, our communities. Fortunately for our region, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is making an awesome effort to provide our hospitals and health care workers with the resources they require to fight COVID-19 in our district.
Originally, Rep. Stefanik secured $33 million in funding for NY-21 hospitals from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And while those funds were absolutely needed, it soon became apparent that our health care leadership needed more support.
Rep. Stefanik recognized the necessity for more funding and delivered. Most recently, she announced an increase of funding, which amounted to $63 million. This relief focused on rural hospitals all over the district, which are experiencing an even more severe strain than most, as they care for older north country residents and deal with the issue of transportation. This effort shows how close in contact Rep. Stefanik is with our district, specifically our hospitals’ leadership and health care workers, even from D.C.
Rep. Stefanik’s ability to significantly influence federal politics and prioritize the north country legislatively is a true representation of her capacity to lead. Great work, Rep. Stefanik. Keep fighting for our hospitals, doctors and nurses!
Nicholas Avery
South Colton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.