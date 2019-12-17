Stefanik is looking for Trumplican approval

There used to be a show called “Girls Behaving Badly.” North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has chosen to join such a group.
Her appalling performance at the impeachment hearings displayed a rude, immature person yearning for Trumplican approval. Ms. Stefanik is a disgrace to decent north country ideals.
She has chosen to complete a new Three Stooges trio: Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and Stefanik. Many people are now using the nickname Selisey Stefanik.
Her sleazy behavior will go down in history as a class clown bully looking for attention from a sinking ship. Go Tedra Cobb!
P.H. Grutter
Watertown
