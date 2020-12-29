Stefanik is losing her soul in gaining power

I am not often motivated to write a Letter from the People. However, ever since the presidential election, actions on the part of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik have been so egregious that they need to be called out my me and others in a public way. Not to do so would be evading our responsibility as good citizens.
Stefanik has known, as we all should have, that as soon as Nov. 4, when all votes had been cast in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia, that Joe Biden had been elected as the 46th president of the United States. Yet she has refused, even to this day, to recognize Biden as the president-elect.
Even worse, she signed onto a frivolous lawsuit, brought by the criminally indicted and disgraced Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, alleging the free and fair elections in these states were fraudulent and should be overturned. She took this action knowing full well that the Trump campaign and its supporters brought more than 50 ridiculous and unsuccessful lawsuits claiming voter fraud.
When questioned, Stefanik stated “this suit is about protecting the Constitution.” How laughable! To the contrary, what she and 125 members of Congress, a vast majority of senators and the president are doing is to deny the process laid out in the Constitution for the peaceful transition or power. In the eyes of many, their actions border on sedition.
Our nation has never seen a duly elected president not recognized as such once the Electoral College has met and certified the election results. This certification has taken place, and yet Stefanik still refuses to recognize Biden as the next U.S. president.
Why is Stefanik acting in this way? It all comes down to pleasing Donald Trump and Republican congressional leadership in an attempt to gain power. But what good can it do her if she gains power but risk losing her soul? Only she can answer that question.
Bruce Irwin
Watertown
