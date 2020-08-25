Stefanik is misguided on travelers program

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik blamed Gov. Andrew Cuomo for causing the shutdown of Trusted Travelers programs to state residents in her weekly update of July 24. These programs were closed on Feb. 5 by acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad F. Wolf.
The closure of these programs adversely affected the travel plans to Canada of about 175,000 New Yorkers, mostly from the north country. At the time, Gov. Cuomo condemned the move as “a form of extortion.”
In response to lawsuits by the state and the New York Civil Liberties Union, DHS officials admitted they lied to close these programs to New York residents. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the purpose of the New York lawsuits was to stop “the president’s irrational, arbitrary and retaliatory rule.” The programs were reopened on July 23 immediately following the DHS admission of guilt.
This decision effectively does nothing: today the border with Canada is closed. Canada does not want visitors from the United States because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. More than 50 other countries do not want U.S. visitors for the same reason.
President Donald Trump has succeeded in making America great again: we lead the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths because of his complete lack of leadership. For the first time in our history, a large part of the world wants nothing to do with American visitors. By blaming Gov. Cuomo for the Trusted Travelers ban, Rep. Stefanik has shown that she is willing to throw 175,000 New Yorkers, mostly north country residents, under the bus to support the leader of her party.
Robert Gilmore
Piercefield
