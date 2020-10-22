I am unequivocally supporting U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik for another term in Congress.
She is a representative who is actually present and shows up to do her job. She is always accessible and responsive, and I have faith she will continue to aggressively represent the 21st Congressional District. Contrast that work ethic with her opponent, who is rarely seen in person and never shown any accessibility and the choice is simple.
Elise has shown her tenacity to ensure Fort Drum is viable and relevant and remains a premiere military installation such as the approval for a new hangar. Elise has demonstrated her support for our agricultural and tourism industries.
She has been a fierce advocate for the needs of the small-business community and residents of Jefferson County throughout the pandemic.
We need a representative who is responsive, accessible and shows up. As the saying goes, you have to be present to win.
Elise is present every day; please join me in support of Elise for Congress.
Scott Gray
Watertown
The writer is chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
