Stefanik is protecting the 2nd Amendment

I want to applaud U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s new Second Amendment Guarantee Act.
Elise has always been a proud support of the Second Amendment, and I know she will continue to be a champion of our right to bear arms. I encourage all my fellow 2A supporters to look into Elise’s effort! Not only would the Second Amendment Guarantee void New York’s SAFE Act, but it would also prevent future states from attempting to restrict responsible gun ownership. Elise has proven again and again that she will stand for the North Country’s rights and the constitution!
This new Congress is pushing extremely dangerous pieces of legislation that will no doubt restrict the core values in our Bill of Rights. I am proud that our Congresswoman is standing for our rights and our values!
Robert Giordano
Chase Mills
