Stefanik is putting her party over her country

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik blatantly dismissed the very serious concerns of William Taylor, acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and George P. Kent, a respected State Department official, in a Nov. 13 congressional hearing. Failing to mention that aid to Ukraine was released only after the whistleblower’s report and subsequent revelation that critical and congressionally approved military aid was being withheld by the Trump administration in exchange for an investigation involving a leading Democratic presidential contender, Stefanik stated that all that mattered was military aid had eventually been released to Ukraine and no investigation had ultimately occurred. This is like saying the bank robber should not be held accountable because police stopped the robbery in the bank lobby so no robbery occurred. Even attempted robbery is a felony.
She also failed to mention that U.S. Code 30121 states that it is unlawful for “a person to solicit, accept or receive (a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value … in connection with a federal, state or local election).” Simply soliciting a foreign national for an investigation into one’s political opponent is a “thing of value” and therefore unlawful.
Imagine that former President Barack Obama, in the summer of 2016, had used a second “irregular” channel of communication to withhold foreign aid in exchange for an investigation into possible Trump family corruption to assist a Democratic candidate. And when this surfaced, aid was restored and the investigation did not occur. Do any of us also imagine Stefanik defending Obama through all of this?
It’s time for all Americans to hold all elected officials to the highest standards, especially those whose policies we like. Illegal activity should be a matter of bipartisan concern, not a case of only getting upset when it’s the “other side” and surrendering one’s integrity when it’s “our side.”
Rep. Stefanik’s record of integrity is not stellar. She refused to pledge to not lie in her 2018 campaign and proceeded to tell falsehoods about her opponent, as cited in several regional papers after fact-checking. Shockingly, she recently said social media should not prohibit dishonest campaign ads the way television does, a harbinger of what to expect next year.
She has a reputation of often refusing to respond to media outreach, avoiding difficult questions. And during these hearings, in putting party over country, she has once again diminished her integrity.
Ginger Storey-Welch
Colton
