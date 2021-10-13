Stefanik is saving us from left wing agenda

WWNY-TV/7 News recently aired another one of its hit pieces on U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik about raising the debt limit. Of course, they dragged Scott Atkinson out of the closet, sprayed him with Fabreze to get the moth ball smell off and let him rant. As usual, Scott raced so far to the left he could have qualified for pole position at Talladega!
No, Scott, raising the debt limit isn’t the right thing to do. Only government can say we spent more money than we have so we have to print more so we can spend more. I’m sure every American who wants to buy a fancy new vehicle wishes they could say I can afford $500 a month but the truck is $1,000 a month. So I’ll just go print some money to cover the extra. Amazing that the crime of counterfeiting is a crime for us but not for Congress.
Also in the article they sourced “associate professor” Jack McGuire from SUNY Potsdam. As usual, he had to blame President Trump and reinforce this notion of, “but it’s money already spent.”
No, Mr. McGuire, you don’t go to dinner on Wednesday when payday is Thursday. Money is spent after it is received, not before. Also this Democrat left game of “Every problem we face was caused by the Republican before me” needs to stop. Money had to be spent to build a wall, which Joe Biden ruined. Money had to be spent to rebuild our military, which Biden gave to the Taliban. Finally, money was wasted locking people down and paying them not to work because Democrat states imprisoned people and destroyed businesses.
It is fine, Mr. McGuire; you can go on the local small potatoes news outlet and join the left wing cheer squad because nobody believes them anyway. What is truly distressing is that you are not only allowed but paid to misinform our next generation. I love how you Pious Academics who walked into school at 5 years old and never left push your theories that have never worked anywhere. You and Scott need to watch the movie “Moneyball” and listen to the line “If he’s a great hitter, why can’t he hit”? If Democrat policies work so well, why don’t they ever work?
Rep. Stefanik is doing what we need her to do. She is defending us, our livelihoods and our nation from your bad theories and agendas!
Russ Finley
Lisbon
