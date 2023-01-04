Stefanik is standing for fiscal responsibility

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. ENE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.