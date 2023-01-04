Stefanik is standing for fiscal responsibility

Fiscal responsibility is why I voted for Elise Stefanik.

I don’t think the average American needs a degree in political science or business management to see just how fiscally irresponsible our government has been for the last two years, but this last proposed omnibus spending bill takes the cake! This $1.7 trillion spending bill primarily crafted/created by the Democrats while our country’s debt is now more $31 trillion all while using the entirety of a government shutdown as the reason is exasperating!

