As we continue to witness the unfulfilled promises from Democratic politicians, I find it very refreshing to see that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik stays true to her word. Rep. Stefanik advocates for taking care of her constituents, and she continues to do so.
Recently, Rep. Stefanik announced that she will be returning $4.1 million in tax money back to her district, NY-21. Not only does the congresswoman keep her promises, she is also completely transparent — a foreign concept to the Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.