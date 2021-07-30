Stefanik is unable to stand up for the truth

At about 4 a.m. on Jan. 7, the U.S. House of Representatives reconvened the task of certifying the presidential election. Of course we all know the reason for the delay. Just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, at the pre-planned Stop the Steal rally, Donald Trump incited a violent mob of insurrectionists to assault the U.S. Capitol and its occupants, in an attempt to overturn the election results.
When Congress reconvened, the business of election certification resumed. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents all the residents of Northern New York, voted against the certification of what was proven to be the most secure presidential election in our history. Evidence of 2020 election security is readily available.
On Tuesday, a congressional committee convened a hearing aimed at determining accountability for the events of Jan. 6. Among the first witnesses were four police officers who told their stories regarding their efforts to protect Elise Stefanik and her colleagues from the violent mob who were thirsty for blood. It should be every American’s civic duty to watch them tell those stories. On the same day those four police officers were bravely reliving their horror, Elise Stefanik held a news conference outside the Capitol and attempted to lay the blame for the violence and bloodshed at the feet of Nancy Pelosi.
Make no mistake: Elise Stefanik’s inability to stand up for truth is cynical and shameful. It disqualifies her of the right to further represent north country voters. A true leader would tell her supporters the truth. Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. His Stop the Steal lies incited an insurrection, which derailed the peaceful transfer of power that lies at the heart of our democracy. His continued espousal of those lies poses a clear and present danger to the republic.
We must send a message to Elise Stefanik, loud and clear! We her constituents stand for, above all, truth.
Rust Eddy
Canton
