U.S. Elise Stefanik has shown that strength and character matter when it comes to elected leadership, and I am proud to say I support her for the U.S. House of Representatives. As her constituent, I have witnessed her dedication to veterans, businesses and community. She is an effective and solution-driven person, which is exactly what we need.
She has made her priorities based on our needs and what we have discussed at local events. I know she will work hard to see businesses grow and succeed in NY-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.