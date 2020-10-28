U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is one of the hardest working members of Congress, and she consistently delivers time after time for the all the people of the 21st Congressional District.
For example, Elise has sponsored or co-sponsored 33 veteran and/or military family-focused pieces of legislation in this session of Congress alone. She has worked tirelessly on a bipartisan basis to find solutions to make health care more affordable (including lowering prescription drug costs) and more accessible while maintaining or increasing the quality of the care delivered. Elise also has delivered for seniors by recovering more than $2.6 million in Social Security benefits and more than $1 million in Medicare benefits, increasing the funding for family caregivers, expanding the Meals on Wheels program and working to cap out-of-pocket prescription drug costs.
She leads by example for her own health care coverage by always opting for a plan that is available to the general public and consistently turning down the taxpayer-funded option available to members of Congress. Elise is a fiscal conservative as she has never once voted to raise our taxes.
She is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and will continue to support the rights of law-abiding citizens to own guns. Elise firmly supports Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court in order to help protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.
She is a person of great character, principles and is best suited to represent the values of the hard-working men and women (both military and non-military), seniors and young people throughout the 21st District. She deeply cares about people and works in a bipartisan way to ensure the lives of everyone in her district are enriched through the legislation she sponsors and co-sponsors.
As a result, Elise Stefanik deserves another term as our hard-working representative in Congress in order to continue to deliver meaningful results for all of her constituents in the north country. Therefore, please cast your vote for Elise Stefanik for Congress on Nov. 3.
Scott Sargent
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.