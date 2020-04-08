Stefanik is working to get us through crisis

I am glad that we have Elise Stefanik as our representative. She is working with President Donald Trump to solve the ongoing global health crisis. As the president has said multiple times, we are at war with an invisible enemy. And Elise is our commanding officer who will get us through this fight.
There is nobody that I know who would do a better job as our leader than she is right now. She is keeping us informed and up to date on what she is doing to help slow the spread of the disease and what we can do to help. She has had multiple tele-town halls since the outbreak, and her offices have been very helpful to my friends who have had to ask questions about their situations.
We need to vote for her this November to keep her as our leader in case we ever have another crisis like this again.
Matt Bush
Carthage
