Stefanik is working to improve education

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik effectively and passionately advocates for north country students, parents and teachers. She believes that the highest-quality educational opportunities should be available and academic resources should be accessible in order to allow students to achieve their full potential.
Elise has already delivered tens of millions of federal dollars back to north country colleges and universities, rural public schools, Head Start programs, and vocational schools and workforce development programs. Furthermore, Elise successfully led the effort to expand Pell Grant eligibility year-round, which promotes higher education affordability.
