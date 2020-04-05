Stefanik is working to solve health problem

I believe the phrase goes as the going gets tough, the tough get going. Our member of Congress, Elise Stefanik, has certainly been going these past few weeks. As she works to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in our area, Elise has been speaking to local media in multiple interviews and to us directly in tele-town halls. She is doing everything in her power to keep us informed during this unprecedented crisis.
I am glad that we have someone like Elise representing us in Congress. She was one of the largest and most vocal supporters of the stimulus bill, which will inject hundreds of dollars into all of our hands directly. And she fought to get it back on track when U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi held it hostage for her partisan reasons.
Elise Stefanik is working with all levels of government including federal, state and local to solve this problem that we are all facing as quickly as possible. That is why I will be more than happy to vote for her in November.
Thomas Humes
Black River
