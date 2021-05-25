Stefanik is wrong person to represent NNY

In her three terms as our elected representative in the 21st Congressional District, Elise Stefanik has proven to be evasive, uncommunicative to many in her area and totally obsessed with her admiration and support of former President Donald Trump. How does this short term in elective office prepare her for one of the top Republican positions?
Her main talent seems to be kissing up to the most disliked former president in more than 200 years. She will be a parrot for Republicans in the House and Senate who have broken their oaths of office, have shown disdain for the Constitution and think only about lies and their own quests for power at the sake of Democracy in our country.
Where is her sense of the truth and her regard for the opinions of most Americans? Ms. Stefanik has evolved into the wrong person to represent us in the north country!
C. MacDonald Grout
Lake Placid
