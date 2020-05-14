Stefanik kind of leader north country needs

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is the type of leader Northern New York needs in this crucial time, and all of our New York representatives should look to her as the prime example for bipartisan leadership and representation.
Last month, Rep. Stefanik was everywhere, ensuring Northern New York’s needs are met. She clearly hones a unique perspective when it comes to getting things done. In fact, Rep. Stefanik is able to both represent the ideals and values of the north country while also working to the best of her ability with her bipartisan colleagues. Rep. Stefanik’s hard work and steady legislative success is exactly the reason why she was picked to serve on the president’s Bipartisan Task Force on Reopening the Economy.
I am certain Rep. Stefanik will do exactly what she’s been doing for years as the leader of New York’s 21st Congressional District: representing the values and interests of the north country. In fact, Rep. Stefanik has done this countless times in the past considering New York state’s prioritization of New York City.
As the state prioritizes New York City, Rep. Stefanik prioritizes the north country. And her priorities are, without a doubt, securing the safety and success of Northern New York.
She will continue to help Northern New York at the federal level on this crucial committee, and all of our legislators should take note of her example.
Ethan Carr
Clinton
