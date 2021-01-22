So the Republican Party would like us to believe the sack of the Capitol appeared out of nowhere like a crop circle. It didn’t.
Its cause was disinformation. That’s what killed the police officer and the four who were invading. It was the big lie that Joe Biden didn’t win.
The mob was fed this lie by Donald Trump. It was amplified by Fox, OAN, Newsmax and a million other purveyors of disinformation. It was supported by a number of congressional Republicans including our representative. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is part of the reason “some people have concerns.”
I disagree with those asking for her resignation since she won’t. She has to go back to Congress in the minority and face other Republicans whose lives she endangered who are not seditionists. Add the obvious damage to the GOP brand.
Unless the party is going full QAnon, she might be a minority within a minority. I also look forward to her explaining this to voters and searching for campaign dollars in a year and a half.
The anti-constitutional stunt she and her fellow performers were engaged in was decided in state court in Pennsylvania already. Where a conservative would say it should be.
Check me on this, but I believe she has yet to congratulate Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. Part of maintaining the fiction of Trump’s “win,” I suppose.
Sixty courts have ruled against the frivolous lawsuits, and the Supreme Court refused to have its time wasted on it. Rep. Stefanik has known all along the election was legitimate.
I look forward to her testifying on what she knew and when. Blaming the vote on your own propaganda seems like a pretty flimsy excuse.
Kevin Robbins
Fort Edward
